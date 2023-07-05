Canada beat Cuba 4-2 in its final Concacaf Gold Cup Group D match in Houston on Tuesday to finish second and set up a quarterfinal showdown with the United States.

John Herdman's side scored early and often to take down Cuba in Houston, with Junior Hoilett netting on a penalty kick in the 21st minute, and Jonathan Osorio doubling the Canadians' advantage five minutes later. Jayden Nelson and Liam Millar put the game out of reach with goals early in the second half.

Luis Paradela converted a penalty kick during first-half stoppage time for Cuba (0-3-0, 0 points), and Maikel Reyes added a goal from the spot in the 89th minute. Cuban goalkeepers Sandy Sanchez and Nelson Johnston combined to make five saves.

The U.S. beat Canada 2-0 on June 18 to win the Concacaf Nations League, with both teams featuring their European-based players instead of the MLS-heavy squads each brought to the Gold Cup.

In the day's other Group D match, Guatemala stormed back from down a pair of one-goal deficits to defeat Guadeloupe 3-2 and take first place in the group in Harrison, New Jersey.

Guatemala (2-0-1, 7 points) got two goals from Rubio Rubin, a Real Salt Lake forward, including a running strike from the center of the box that tied the match 2-2 in the 70th minute.

Five minutes later, Carlos Mejia stepped in front of a Guadeloupe clearance attempt and fired an 18-yard, left-footed shot to the near corner of the net that went in off goalkeeper Davy Rouyard's hand.

The result, combined with Canada's win, means underdog Guadeloupe (1-1-1, 4 points) will not reach the knockout stage after opening the tournament with a draw and a win.

Andreaw Gravillon opened the scoring for Guadeloupe and Ange-Freddy Plumain converted a penalty kick in the 63rd minute that made it 2-1.

Guatemala goalie Nicholas Hagen saved a penalty kick by Guadeloupe's Matthias Phaeton in the 88th minute. Had Phaeton scored and Guadeloupe held on for a drew, Guadeloupe would have advanced and Guatemala would have been knocked out.

Guadeloupe ended the game with 10 men after Steve Solvet received a second yellow card in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time.