Transfer Talk: Madrid, Bayern, PSG all monitoring Vlahovic

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Vlahovic's uncertain future

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and various Premier League clubs are considering a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Calciomercato.

With the 23-year-old's future seemingly not certain, there are plenty of eyes on him, but it is also stated that the Serbia international isn't a priority for any of those clubs.

Vlahovic isn't the only one waiting to see how things will materialise with all of those onlookers, as Juventus wait for the potential impact that a move could have on their transfer window. They are open to letting the former Fiorentina frontman leave, especially as they haven't been completely convinced by his performances so far, but it would take at least €90 million for a deal to happen.

Bayern have considered Vlahovic after moves for Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani fell through, but their priority is once again Kane.

Meanwhile, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal have all shown interest but none have yet made a serious move.

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have also been mentioned, with Vlahovic seen as an alternative to Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe for the latter, but Los Blancos would want the move to initially be a loan.

So, while there has been plenty of interest in the situation, it is unclear where any concrete action will come from.

- AC Milan are considering using some of the funds earned from Sandro Tonali's departure to Newcastle United on a move for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, according to the Daily Mail. This would put them in direct competition with Internazionale for the 22-year-old, while Manchester United are also interested.

- Internazionale have decided that they will approach Chelsea in an effort to bring back Romelu Lukaku once they have closed the deal for Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi, according to Fabrizio Romano. Negotiations will restart in the coming days about another loan for the striker, with this one including an obligation to make the deal permanent.

- Newcastle United are interested in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi as manager Eddie Howe looks for strength in depth ahead of the Magpies' Champions League campaign, reports Football Insider. Crystal Palace want £60m for the 22-year-old, with that valuation taking his breakthrough in the England national team into account.

- Borussia Monchengladbach winger Jonas Hofmann will join Leverkusen after a clause in the region of €10m was triggered, says Kicker. The clause was negotiated a year ago when the 31-year-old signed a new contract due to his former one being set to end in 2023. Brest's Franck Honorat is among the players Gladbach are considering as they look for a replacement.

- Southampton full-back Tino Livramento would rather join Newcastle than re-sign for Chelsea this summer, reports the Daily Mail. The 20-year-old is expected to leave the Saints after their relegation and Chelsea have a clause that would allow them to re-sign him for £40m, while Newcastle have made an offer worth over £20m.