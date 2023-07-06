Mark Ogden explains why he thinks the attraction of the Saudi Pro League will only increase in years to come. (2:07)

Why the Saudi Pro League will only continue to grow (2:07)

Bernando Silva is being offered three times his Manchester City salary to move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, sources have told ESPN.

Silva earns around £150,000-a-week ($191,205) at the Etihad Stadium but he is being tempted to move to Saudi Arabia with a deal worth closer to £500,000-a-week.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Bernardo is open to finding a new challenge this summer after six years at City. Sources have told ESPN that his preference is to stay in Europe but he has not yet ruled out joining Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly at Al Hilal.

Bernardo has two years left on his contract and City will demand a significant fee before allowing him to leave, but that's unlikely to be a problem for the Saudi Pro League side.

Bernardo Silva made 34 appearances for Manchester City in the Premier League last season, scoring 4 goals and making 6 assists. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also keen but have not firmed up their interest with an official bid.

Sources added that City are open to offering Bernardo a new contract but would not match the salary being proposed by Al Hilal.

The Saudi club, according to sources, met again with Bernardo's representatives last week.

Manager Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of the Portugal international but sources have told ESPN that the club won't stand in his way if he decides to leave and they receive an acceptable bid.

Meanwhile, sources have told ESPN that former Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard is also being lined up for a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Lingard, a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season, has returned from a break in the United States and is training in Manchester before deciding his next move.

Lingard, 30, made 20 appearances for Forest last season, scoring twice.