Rob Dawson gives the latest on Manchester United's move for Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana. (1:35)

Andre Onana joined Inter Milan as a free agent in 2022. ANP via Getty Images

Manchester United on Thursday increased their offer for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana to €50 million ($54m) total (€45m plus another €5m in add-ons), and there is now growing confidence at Old Trafford that a deal can be agreed, sources have told ESPN.

Inter told United that their offer Wednesday of €40m ($43.4m) was not enough to sanction Onana's departure. That offer is now set to be increased by €10m, which will get United close to Inter's valuation of €60m.

There is now belief on all sides of the deal that a compromise can be reached, allowing Onana to follow Mason Mount to Old Trafford.

Manager Erik ten Hag is looking for a new goalkeeper amid continued uncertainty surrounding David de Gea's future.

Sources have told ESPN that United are still planning to hold face-to-face talks with the Spain goalkeeper to discuss his contract situation, although club bosses accept he may not want to be No. 2 if Onana signs.

De Gea was not at Carrington on Thursday as United's non-international players returned to preseason training. The 32-year-old is a free agent after the expiry of his contract June 30.

Ten Hag worked with Onana during their time together at Ajax, and the Cameroon international is his top goalkeeper target in this window.

Despite Ten Hag's keen interest in the 27-year-old, United are reluctant to meet Inter's valuation because of a need to save some of the summer budget to sign a striker.

United have backed away from a possible move for Harry Kane because of Tottenham's valuation of more than £100m and have instead focused on Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani.

Ten Hag's summer transfer budget has been restricted by financial fair play concerns and the club are aiming for a net spend between £100m and £150m.

Mount cost an initial £50m from Chelsea while Onana's proposed move from Inter could cost another €50m.