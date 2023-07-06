Transfer Talk: Man United prepare £50m bid for Hojlund

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United prep £50m bid for Hojlund

Manchester United are readying a bid for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, reports the Telegraph. The 20-year-old from Denmark is now a priority for the Red Devils this transfer window and is preferred to Eintracht Frankfurt frontman Randal Kolo Muani.

The club is also operating under a strict budget due to financial fair play considerations and will look to sign the striker for a transfer fee of around £50m.

Manchester United are preparing an offer to make Rasmus Hojlund their new No. 9. Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Hojlund had a breakout season in Serie A, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in 32 appearances for La Dea. He has also scored six goals in six games for his national side after making his senior debut in September.

It has been reported that United might face delays in completing the transfer due to increasing uncertainty surrounding a potential takeover of the club.

The Premier League side has already secured the £60m signing of Mason Mount from rivals Chelsea, and United are now looking to finalise deals for Erik ten Hag's remaining two key positional targets, specifically a goalkeeper and a striker. United are exploring the possibility of offloading players such as Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Fred, Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial, Alex Telles, Anthony Elanga and Eric Bailly in order to raise the financial resources necessary to pursue their desired transfer targets this summer.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea are refusing to meet Brighton & Hove Albion's demands of a £100m transfer fee in order to sign midfielder Moises Caicedo, the Guardian reports. The 21-year-old Ecuador international is a top priority for the Blues as new manager Mauricio Pochettino looks to reinforce the midfield, and they are hoping to get their man for a fee of around £80m. However, the Seagulls see Declan Rice's anticipated £105m move from West Ham United to Arsenal as a benchmark.

- Free agent Willian could be set for another season at Fulham after receiving an improved contract offer, according to the Athletic. The Cottagers' first offer to the 34-year-old winger mirrored the terms of his contract from last season, which included wages exceeding £50,000 per week, and was subsequently rejected. They have now presented a £100,000-a-week contract to the former Brazil international, as Marco Silva is prioritising efforts to retain him this transfer window.

- Southampton are confident of securing a £50m transfer fee for midfielder Romeo Lavia amid interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, Sky Sports reports. The 19-year-old Belgium international looks set to depart St. Mary's just 12 months after joining from Manchester City, and if he does, City will receive 20% of any fee.

- Internazionale are lining up Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin as a potential replacement for Andre Onana, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old Ukraine international has one year remaining on his contract and is one of the Nerazzurri's top choices should Onana leave the San Siro for Manchester United this summer.

- Athletico Paranaense have given Barcelona an ultimatum in their quest to sign striker Vitor Roque, Mundo Deportivo reports. The Brazilian club has told Barca that they have 24 hours to send signed contracts and finalise the deal for the 18-year-old once-capped Brazil international. If the cash-strapped Catalan club fails to do so, it could open the door to interested sides like Man United, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur to sign one of the most gifted teenagers in world football.