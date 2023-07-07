Why Herculez Gomez has high hopes for Ricardo Pepi at PSV (1:23)

PSV Eindhoven have announced the signing of United States striker Ricardo Pepi from Bundesliga side FC Augsburg.

Pepi, 20, previously starred in the Netherlands while on loan at FC Groningen last season, where he scored 13 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions.

ESPN reported last month that Pepi had signed a five-year deal with PSV after the Dutch side agreed a transfer fee of €9 million ($9.8m) with Augsburg.

"I am incredibly happy and excited to be here," Pepi said in a statement on Friday. "I believe this is the right step for my career.

"PSV is a club with great ambitions, and I share the same desire to win trophies. I am a hardworking player who is willing to put in the dirty work. I prefer to have the ball close to the goal because that's when I can score goals."

Pepi has 15 caps for the USMNT, during which he has scored seven goals and helped the side win last month's CONCACAF Nations League.

"Ricardo is still very young, so this transfer is also an investment for the future," PSV head coach Peter Bosz said.