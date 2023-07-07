Mason Greenwood has not played for Manchester United since January 2022. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Manchester United are aiming to make a decision on Mason Greenwood's future before the start of the new season, sources have told ESPN.

Greenwood has not played for the club since January 2022 following his arrest on suspicion of attempted rape and assault.

Criminal charges were dropped this February, but he remained suspended while United launched their own internal investigation.

Sources have told ESPN that the process is nearing a conclusion and Greenwood will learn his fate before United kick off the new season against Wolves at Old Trafford on Aug. 14.

Greenwood was not present for the team's start of preseason training Thursday but has been training alone in an effort to build up his fitness. His last game for United was a 1-0 win over West Ham United on Jan. 22, 2022.

Regardless of whether Greenwood is allowed to rejoin the squad, Erik ten Hag will target a new striker this summer.

Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen have been deemed out of reach because of valuations set by Tottenham and Napoli, with Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani emerging as the preferred targets.

United are working with a tight budget this summer and after spending £55 million ($70.37m) on Mason Mount, they are keen not to overpay for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana to ensure there is enough money left to secure a striker.

Talks with Inter are ongoing. Sources have told ESPN that United are hopeful of making a breakthrough in negotiations over the weekend. Onana has yet to agree personal terms over a move to Old Trafford but sources have said he is keen on the move.