United States women's national team midfielder Lindsey Horan and forward Alex Morgan on Friday were named captains of the team that will begin its quest for a third consecutive Women's World Cup title in two weeks.

They will share the captain's role as defender Becky Sauerbrunn will miss the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament in Australia and New Zealand because of a foot injury. When the players are on the field at the same time, Horan will wear the armband.

"We have a lot of leaders on this team among the young players and the veteran players and among those Lindsey and Alex have vast experience in big games and they understand what it takes to win at the highest levels," U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a news release.

"They are ultimate professionals and understand all the factors that go into having a united and motivated team. I know they will represent us well on and off the field at the World Cup."

Morgan, 34, will be playing in her fourth World Cup and has captained the U.S. team 22 times from the start of a match, most recently in the opening game of the 2023 SheBelieves Cup in February.

Horan, 29, will be playing in her second World Cup. She has captained the U.S. nine times from the start of a match, most recently at February's SheBelieves Cup.

The U.S. kicks off against Vietnam on July 22 before facing the Netherlands, a team it beat in the 2019 World Cup final, and Portugal in Group E.