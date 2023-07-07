Transfer Talk: Man United open to offers for Jadon Sancho?

Sancho was a big statement signing for Man United, but are the club thinking of moving on from the 23-year-old star? James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

TOP STORY: Man United looking to part ways with Jadon Sancho?

Manchester United are looking to move on winger Jadon Sancho this summer, according to the Independent.

The 23-year-old England international is among four first-team players whom manager Erik ten Hag is looking to offload from his squad, with defender Harry Maguire and midfielders Fred and Scott McTominay also linked with exits away from the club.

Amid hopes of mounting a title challenge next season, it is reported that the Red Devils have discussed the potential of a move for Sancho to Tottenham Hotspur, where they remain keen on exploring whether a player exchange deal involving striker Harry Kane is possible, though Spurs are yet to confirm whether they hold interest in him.

Sancho arrived at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund for €85million ($93m) in 2021, scoring nine goals in 55 appearances. Despite just six goals and three assists in the Premier League this season (26 games), Sancho does post favorable numbers when it comes to progressive carries and touches inside the opposing penalty area -- comparable to the likes of Man City's Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez.

Sancho's contract at Old Trafford runs through 2026, though there is an option for an additional season.