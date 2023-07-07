Transfer Talk: Man United open to offers for Jadon Sancho?

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!
TOP STORY: Man United looking to part ways with Jadon Sancho?
Manchester United are looking to move on winger Jadon Sancho this summer, according to the Independent.
The 23-year-old England international is among four first-team players whom manager Erik ten Hag is looking to offload from his squad, with defender Harry Maguire and midfielders Fred and Scott McTominay also linked with exits away from the club.
Amid hopes of mounting a title challenge next season, it is reported that the Red Devils have discussed the potential of a move for Sancho to Tottenham Hotspur, where they remain keen on exploring whether a player exchange deal involving striker Harry Kane is possible, though Spurs are yet to confirm whether they hold interest in him.
Sancho arrived at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund for €85million ($93m) in 2021, scoring nine goals in 55 appearances. Despite just six goals and three assists in the Premier League this season (26 games), Sancho does post favorable numbers when it comes to progressive carries and touches inside the opposing penalty area -- comparable to the likes of Man City's Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez.
Sancho's contract at Old Trafford runs through 2026, though there is an option for an additional season.
PAPER GOSSIP (Adam Brown)
- Chelsea and USMNT winger Christian Pulisic is set to join AC Milan, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 24-year-old has already agreed personal terms with the Rossoneri, and the latest dispatch indicates that both clubs have now reached total agreement for him to make the switch from Stamford Bridge to the San Siro.
Pulisic scored just one goal in 24 Premier League appearances last season, but the Serie A club believe his dribbling ability can help upgrade the right side of their forward line.
- Napoli are standing firm with their demands for striker Victor Osimhen, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
- Bayern Munich are reported to have withdrawn their interest following uncertainty over being able to reach an agreement, with Gli Azzurri looking for a fee of £180m. It is said that Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle, and Liverpool are still keeping tabs on the 24-year-old's situation.
- Juventus have registered their interest in signing Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte, reveals Rudy Galetti. The 29-year-old made just 11 starts in the Premier League last season after losing his starting place in manager Pep Guardiola's side, and it is reported that the Citizens are willing to move him on this summer if they receive an offer of £30m. He has two years remaining on his current contract, and Chelsea are also said to be interested in him.
- Midfielder Romeo Lavia may have been relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season, but talks are being held between Southampton and multiple top English clubs for his services, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool are all believed to be keen on acquiring the 19-year-old, but while Barcelona have also been interested, the latest reveals that they are now out of the race, with the Saints still demanding a fee in the region of £50m.
- Total agreement is close between Newcastle and Leicester City for attacking midfielder Harvey Barnes, says the Telegraph. The Magpies are reported to be set to win the race to sign the 25-year-old for a fee of £35million, fending off competition from both West Ham and Aston Villa.
Barnes remained a key player for the Foxes last season, where he scored 13 goals in 34 Premier League appearances despite Leicester getting relegated on the final day of the season.