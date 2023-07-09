Mark Ogden reacts to David de Gea announcing he's leaving Manchester United after 12 years at Old Trafford. (3:08)

Why David de Gea goes down as a Man United great (3:08)

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bayern to make improved bid for Kane

The Mail on Sunday reports that Bayern Munich will this week return with a second transfer offer for England captain Harry Kane, but Tottenham Hotspur are expected to again reject it.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Why Arsenal bet big on Havertz, Rice

Kane, 30, has moved into the final year of his contract with Spurs, and chairman Daniel Levy has to weigh up accepting an offer this summer, or chancing that Kane will eventually commit to a fresh deal before he is able to walk away on a free transfer next summer.

The report says that the new offer will be in the region of £70 million, an improvement on the first proposal of £56m, but the north London club are looking for closer to £100m for the striker.

Spurs fly out on their preseason tour of Australia, Thailand and Singapore on Friday, and Bayern are eager to get the transfer moving while the player is still in Europe.

Bayern are unlikely to raise their offer above £70m due to the player's age and contract status, so it now seems unlikely he will move to the Bundesliga, this summer at least.

Harry Kane has moved into the final year of his Spurs contract. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

LIVE BLOG

14.40 BST: USMNT star Giovanni Reyna is on the radar of Borussia Monchengladbach, according to Rheinische Post.

Gladbach are exploring the possibility of signing the 20-year-old on loan from Borussia Dortmund for the 2023-24 season.

The midfielder is reportedly available for transfer for a fee of €20m, but Gladbach will not be able to match that valuation.

13.54 BST: Inter Milan remain confident they will be able to re-sign Romelu Lukaku this month, despite interest from Serie A rivals Juventus.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Chelsea are holding out for a transfer fee of €45m, while Inter were only hoping to spend around €30m.

The paper also says that Juventus are monitoring the situation, with Dusan Vlahovic attracting interest from Premier League clubs. Juve consider Lukaku as a possible replacement.

13.12 BST: And another! After adding Lee Kang-In on Saturday night, Paris Saint-Germain have now announced Lucas Hernandez has signed for the club on a five-year contract.

The France international moves from Bayern Munich with the total transfer package being worth around €50m.

Bayern will replace Hernandez with the signing of Kim Min-Jae from Napoli.

12.30 BST: Sky Sport Deutschland reports that Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race for Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ko Itakura.

Itakura, 26, is seen as a back-up option if the Premier League club cannot get a deal for Wolfsburg's Mickey van de Ven over the line.

The Japan international, who has turned down lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia, is more likely to sign for Napoli as a replacement for Kim Min-Jae

11.44 BST: Barcelona have cooled their interest in Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda, and that could open the door for Arsenal to make their move.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Barca are not prepared to pay €10m for the 18-year-old, who has a release clause of €20m.

Arsenal are expected to complete the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax this month, with Fresneda seen as a long-term investment.

Real Madrid have also been linked with the player.

11.00 BST: Bayern Munich are on the verge of completing the signing of Napoli centre-back Kim Min-Jae, reports Sky Sport Deutschland.

Kim, 26, had been linked with several clubs, including Manchester United, after helping Napoli win Serie A last season.

The South Korea international has agreed personal terms and completed a medical with Bayern, and the German club are now set to trigger the player's €50m release clause.

There is a five-year contract on the table for the player named the best defender in Italy for 2022-23.

10.14 BST: Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli are both interested in signing former Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and have been in negotiations with him, according to the Guardian. Zaha's contract at Selhurst Park expired in June, but despite having a the offer of a four-year deal worth £10m-per-season to continue with the Eagles, he is weighing up his options amid the emergence of interest from multiple countries.

The Serie A champions and Ligue 1 winners are the latest clubs to join the race, while he has already received proposals from Lazio, Fenerbahce, and Al Nassr.

09.30 BST: Paris Saint-Germain completed the signing of midfielder Lee Kang-In from Mallorca on Saturday night.

The South Korea international had also been linked with Manchester United, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid.

The 22-year-old, who has signed a five-year contract, has reportedly commanded a transfer fee worth up to €22m.

He becomes PSG's fourth new signing of the summer, following Milan Skriniar, Manuel Ugarte and Marco Asensio.

Le Paris Saint-Germain est heureux d'annoncer l'arrivée de Lee Kang-In jusqu'en 2028.



Le milieu offensif de 22 ans devient le premier joueur sud-coréen à s'engager en faveur du Club.#WelcomeLeeKangIn 🔴🔵 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 8, 2023

PAPER GOSSIP

- There are no plans for Chelsea to move on centre-back Levi Colwill this summer, says Fabrizio Romano. The 20-year-old, who helped England win the European Under-21 Championships with a 1-0 win over Spain on Saturday, has recently been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, but they see him as a key part of the club's future. Colwill featured 17 times in the Premier League last season while on loan at Brighton.

- Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is Newcastle's priority option in their search for a left-back, reports Football Insider. The Magpies are at the front of the queue for the 26-year-old, whose future is uncertain at the Emirates Stadium after losing his starting place to Oleksandr Zinchenko. Newcastle were previously interested in Fulham and U.S. men's national team star Antonee Robinson.

- AC Milan remain interested in Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, according to Calciomercato. The Serie A side are keen to strengthen their forward line this summer, with reports suggesting that they are close to completing a move for the USMNT's Christian Pulisic, and they are also keen to add Chukwueze, a Nigeria international. Villarreal turned down the first offer of €25m for the 24-year-old.

- Internazionale are considering a move for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer, writes Fabrizio Romano. Amid interest in No. 1 Andre Onana from Manchester United, the Nerazurri have prepared a €6 million offer for Sommer, 33, who arrived at the Allianz Arena in January as a cover option for the injured Manuel Neuer.

- West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca could be in line for a return to Serie A, reports Rudy Galetti. The 24-year-old scored three goals in 16 Premier League appearances after arriving at the London Stadium last season, but could be moved on amid interest from Roma, who are looking at a potential loan deal that would include a mandatory option to make the move permanent.