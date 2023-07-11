Mauricio Pochettino speaks about whether he has anything to prove at Chelsea and if it was a hard decision to join the club. (1:37)

Pochettino: I have a point to prove at Chelsea after Tottenham sacking (1:37)

David Datro Fofana has become the latest player to leave Chelsea this summer after he joined Union Berlin on a season-long loan, both clubs announced on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old only made three Premier League appearances for Chelsea after they signed him for a reported fee of around €12 million ($13.1m) from Norwegian team Molde FK in January.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

- Chelsea launch new home kit without a shirt sponsor

Union Berlin, who qualified for next season's Champions League, hope to give him more chances to shine in the Bundesliga.

"David's speed and his flexible offensive qualities are highly interesting for us," Union sporting director Oliver Ruhnert said. "We want another goal-scoring player who will give our attacking game additional impetus."

Fofana is Ruhnert's second signing in three days from English clubs following United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson's arrival on loan from Leeds on Sunday.

Union Berlin, who were promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time in 2019, will play Champions League football for the first time next season.

They will play their European games at Olympiastadion, a venue traditionally used by city rival Hertha Berlin. Hertha were relegated from the Bundesliga last season.