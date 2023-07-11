Herculez Gomez explains why he thinks a transfer to AC Milan would be a step forward for Christian Pulisic. (1:29)

Would AC Milan be an upgrade on Chelsea for Christian Pulisic? (1:29)

Christian Pulisic is closing in on a move from Chelsea to AC Milan with the United States forward due to undergo a medical at the Italian club within the next 24 hours, sources told ESPN.

Pulisic, 24, who joined Chelsea in a £57.6 million ($74.3m) transfer from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019, has been told he has no future at Stamford Bridge by new manager Mauricio Pochettino after suffering a number of injuries during his past two seasons at the club.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

- Chelsea launch new home kit without a shirt sponsor

Premier League rivals Manchester United, Newcastle United and Arsenal all declined the chance to sign Pulisic this summer, having been approached about his availability in recent months. However, Milan have beaten competition from Juventus, Lyon and Galatasaray to sign the player after moving closer to Chelsea's £20m valuation over the weekend.

Sources have told ESPN that a deal between Chelsea and Milan is close to being completed after the Premier League team gave the green light for Pulisic to undergo a medical.

Chelsea had initially wanted to raise close to £50m by offloading Pulisic, who scored 26 goals in 145 appearances for the club since arriving from Dortmund four years ago.

But the lack of interest from within the Premier League had left the player with options in Italy, France and Turkey, prompting Chelsea to reduce their valuation of the forward.

Once completed, Pulisic will join Chelsea teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Milan and become the 14th senior player to leave Stamford Bridge since the end of last season.

So far, Chelsea have raised £187m in outgoings and will break the £200m barrier once Pulisic officially becomes a Milan player.