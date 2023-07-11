Paul Pogba could be the next star player to join the Saudi Pro League. Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Pogba gets €100m Saudi offer

Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli have offered Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba a three-year contract worth €100 million plus bonuses, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Al Ahli will look to add the 30-year-old France midfielder to a roster that already includes ex-Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy and former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino.

The Saudi Pro League side will want to check Pogba's physical condition before putting pen to paper on the deal, which has already been verbally outlined to his agent Rafaela Pimenta.

The report follows an injury-hit season in which Pogba managed just 161 minutes from 10 appearances across all competitions for Juventus. There are also questions about whether or not Pogba wants to leave the Serie A side.

If Pogba tells Juventus that he wants to leave, the Bianconeri will not block the deal and will look to bring in around €10m for the midfielder's transfer after signing him from Manchester United as a free agent last summer.

Fellow midfielders Denis Zakaria, Weston McKennie and Arthur Melo could also leave Juventus, who are looking at Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners, AC Milan's Franck Kessie, Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo de Paul and Strasbourg's Habib Diarra as possible candidates to strengthen that area.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Sky Sports Deutschland reports that Bayern Munich will like to move Bouna Sarr, Alexander Nubel, Yann Sommer, Marcel Sabitzer, Sadio Mane, Benjamin Pavard and Ryan Gravenberch in order fund a deal for Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. Sources told ESPN on Tuesday that Kane would interested in a move to Bayern, who have already made two bids to Spurs for the England captain.

- Manchester United are getting closer to reaching an agreement with Internazionale for Andre Onana, reports Calciomercato. The Red Devils have offered €55m while Inter want €60m, but the 27-year-old goalkeeper has already agreed to personal terms with United that will be worth over double his current salary at Inter.

- Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will sign a three-year contract to join Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly at Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The documents are in place for the €40m move with the contract signing and medical still pending.

- Napoli's Piotr Zielinski as somebody who could replace the aforementioned Milinkovic-Savi at Lazio but the midfielder also has a large offer from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club, according to Calciomercato. The offer is a three-year contract worth between €10m and €12m-per-season, while Napoli want no less than €20m for the 29-year-old's transfer.

- Marseille are in advanced negotiations with Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye regarding personal terms, reports Fabrizio Romano, who adds that an agreement is expected to come soon with a five-year deal being discussed. The 23-year-old wants the move, but Marseille will need to negotiate a transfer fee with the Blades.