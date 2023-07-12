The United Soccer League (USL) is set to vote on whether to adopt promotion and relegation between its divisions, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The news was first reported by The Athletic.

The USL, which currently comprises its Championship and League One, represents the second and third tiers of soccer in the United States, behind MLS. The Athletic report added that the USL would ideally add a third league to its ecosystem in the coming years to make promotion and relegation more enticing and that it could begin as soon as 2024, if passed.

The vote is expected to take place at the USL board of governors meeting -- scheduled Aug. 9-11 in Colorado Springs, Colorado -- to gauge the interest of USL owners in incorporating promotion and relegation into the league.

Promotion and relegation is the model used by soccer leagues in nearly every country throughout the world, including England, Spain, Germany, Brazil and Argentina, but the idea has been kept at arm's length by MLS commissioner Don Garber.

The USL would be the first major sports league to employ promotion and relegation in the U.S. if approved.

ESPN writer Jeff Carlisle contributed to this story.