Barcelona will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the 2023 edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy, the club announced on Wednesday.

Barca's traditional curtain-raiser will take place at the Montjuic Olympic stadium in the city on Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. CEST (2 p.m. ET).

The Catalan giants returned to preseason training on Monday and have made two official signings in Ilkay Gundogan and Iñigo Martinez.

Barca have also reached an agreement to sign the Brazilian forward Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense, ESPN reported last month, although he is not expected to join the team until January 2024.

Barca will play four friendlies during their United States summer tour, including a Clasico against Real Madrid in Arlington, Texas on July 29.

Spurs will be Barca's last opponents before Xavi's side begins their LaLiga title defence away to Getafe on Aug. 13.

Barca will play their home games during the 2023-24 season at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium, with work to revamp the Spotify Camp Nou having already started.