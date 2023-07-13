Why Mexico are the 'clear favourites' to win the Gold Cup vs. Panama (1:51)

Mexico defender Jorge Sanchez has rejected the idea his teammates wanted a redemption match in the Gold Cup final against the United States, who failed to qualify after losing to Panama on penalties.

"I think that you're the ones that say that part [about grudge matches] with the United States," Sanchez told reporters after defeating Jamaica 3-0 in a Gold Cup semifinal on Wednesday at the Allegiant Stadium in at Las Vegas.

"In the end, the United States aren't here. The one who is here is Panama. We didn't care, we weren't even worried about who was going to make it to the final."

In last month's Concacaf Nations League semifinal, the USMNT eased to a comfortable 3-0 win over Mexico that led to the firing of former coach Diego Cocca.

The result left Mexico winless in their last six meetings against the U.S., and since hiring interim manager Jaime "Jimmy" Lozano days before the Gold Cup, there appeared to be a chance to reclaim respect at the Gold Cup after both sides qualified for the semifinals this week.

However, the U.S. slumped to a 5-4 defeat to Panama on penalties earlier on Wednesday, while Mexico cruised past Jamaica.

"Usually the dream final is United States and Mexico, but for me that doesn't matter," Lozano said in a postmatch news conference.

"I didn't even know, the game ended and someone interviewed me and they asked, 'what are your thoughts about going against Panama.' I didn't know who we were going to play.

"I assure you that's the least important thing to me right now. I believe that the objective remains the same and if Panama is in the final it's because they did something a little better than the U.S."

Midfielder Carlos "Charly" Rodriguez was blunt when asked if there is a drop in pressure because of the lack of the U.S. presence at the final in Inglewood, California's SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

"No, I think not. A final is a final, it's a tournament that needs to be won," Rodriguez said.

Mexico will be seeking to win their first trophy since last lifting the Gold Cup title in 2019. With eight championships in total, Mexico are the all-time trophy leaders in the Concacaf tournament. The USMNT are second with seven.