Transfer Talk: Man Utd on verge of deal for Inter's Onana

TOP STORY: Man Utd, Inter nearing Onana deal

Manchester United are close to finalising a deal for Internazionale goalkeeper Andre Onana as the Red Devils submit their final verbal proposal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

After having their previous approaches rejected, the report states that United have made an offer worth €50 million, with the structure of €5m in add-ons also being discussed. Once this has been settled, the deal should be finalised.

The 27-year-old Cameroonian previously played under United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax and personal terms are understood to have been agreed between both sides.

Onana impressed for Inter last season, featuring 41 times across all competitions, including the Champions League final defeat to Manchester City. Romano subsequently reported that the Italian side will try to sign Bayern Munich's Yann Sommer and Shakhtar Donetsk's Anatolji Trubin as replacement keepers..

United have been in the market for a new goalkeeper after releasing David de Gea at the end of the season, bringing an end to the Spaniard's 12 years of service at Old Trafford.

- Bayer Leverkusen have rejected Aston Villa's €45m offer for winger Moussa Diaby, reports Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The 24-year-old France international registered 14 goals, alongside 11 assists in all competitions last season, attracting interest from the Premier League in the process. The report states that Leverkusen are holding out for €60m, with the German outfit in a strong financial position with Diaby under contract until 2025.

- Paris Saint-Germain have verbally agreed a deal with Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, per Ekrem Konur. The 23-year-old Serbian notched 14 goals in all competitions for the Turin giants last season, and has been heavily linked with moves to several top clubs in Europe. PSG are understood to be in the market for a forward this summer following the departure of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami and the uncertainty regarding the future of Kylian Mbappe. Konur suggests that whilst a deal with Vlahovic has been reached, the Ligue 1 champions are yet to agree a fee with Juventus.

- Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq are in talks over a potential deal for forward Moussa Dembele, reveals Fabrizio Romano. The Frenchman is a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Lyon, but Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is the current priority. Dembele is understood to be considering his options.

- Al Ittihad are set to offer £40m for Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, according to The Athletic. The 29-year-old is under contract at Anfield until 2026, however, the Merseyside club may be open to parting ways with the Brazilian, with a deal potentially aiding the club in their bid to bring Southampton's Romeo Lavia to the club. The report reveals that a decision either way is expected to be made quickly.

- Tottenham Hotspur are currently not willing to match Barcelona's €15m price tag for defender Clement Lenglet, per Sport. The France international appeared 26 times in the Premier League for Spurs last season during his loan stint, and whilst the English outfit are still keen to secure a deal for the 28-year-old, they will not succumb to Barcelona's current asking price. Lenglet is expected to depart the Nou Camp regardless this summer, as the Catalan club look to offload several players to balance the books.