LA Clippers star Russell Westbrook is the latest to invest in Leeds United's ownership group. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

NBA star Russell Westbrook has become the latest high-profile sporting figure to invest in the 49ers group that is in the process of taking over Leeds United.

The group 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, has been a shareholder in Leeds since its initial investment in May 2018.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Earlier this week, American golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas confirmed that they had bought shares in the group, and now LA Clippers star Westbrook has joined forces with them.

"I was lucky enough to have conversations with some of the partners in this deal who already have ownership, the 49ers," Westbrook said at a sports and entertainment summit held by Sportico.

"So I was lucky enough to talk through that with friends, talking with my business partner as well about different things and having conversations, figuring out if this was the right deal and how we could make it different."

At the start of the month, ESPN reported that free agent guard Westbrook had agreed on a new two-year, $7.8 million deal to stay with the LA Clippers.

Last month, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani reached an agreement to sell his stake in the club to 49ers Enterprises.

The Yorkshire club were relegated to the second-tier Championship at the end of the 2022-23 season.