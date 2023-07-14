With their new additions, will the United States women's team have what it takes to bring home their third consecutive World Cup? (2:51)

The United States women's national team will face South Africa in its first games following the 2023 Women's World Cup, U.S. Soccer announced Friday.

The U.S. and South Africa will meet in two international friendlies, the first on Sept. 21 at Cincinnati's TQL Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET) and the second three days later at Chicago's Soldier Field (5:30 p.m. ET).

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

- Women's World Cup bracket and fixtures schedule

"The focus right now is of course on the World Cup, but to get two great matches in our first games back in the USA in two stadiums that are really fun to play in will be awesome for our players and the fans," said U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "South Africa has talented players so I'm sure these will be two entertaining games."

Both the USWNT and South Africa will be competing at the Women's World Cup, which begins on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

The U.S. is attempting to become the first country to win three successive World Cup titles after lifting the trophy in 2015 and 2019. Led by co-captains Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan, Andonovski's side will begin its campaign against Vietnam before facing the Netherlands and Portugal as it attempts to reach the knockout stage.

South Africa will be competing in just its second Women's World Cup after qualifying for the first time in 2019. The Banyana Banyana has been drawn into a group that also features Sweden, Argentina and Italy.

The USWNT and South Africa have met just twice before, with the Americans winning the most recent encounter 2-0 in Santa Clara, California, in May 2019.