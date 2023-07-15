Referee Mike Dean will step down from his role as a Premier League VAR official and leave the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the referees' body said on Saturday.

Dean, a colourful figure, began officiating in the Premier League in 2000 and refereed more than 550 matches in the top flight before he became a full-time Video Assistant Referee (VAR) official in 2022.

The 55-year-old often attracted attention for his charismatic style of refereeing, dishing out cards with flair and letting the ball run between his legs during games.

In the extensive highlight reel of his career, Dean will likely be best remembered for a viral video of him celebrating wildly in the stands while watching Tranmere Rovers, the club he has supported since childhood.

"PGMOL would like to place on record its recognition of Mike's achievements as well as his immense contribution to refereeing and the game as a whole," PGMOL said in a statement.

"We thank him for his dedication to the organisation over a sustained period of time and wish him every success for the future."