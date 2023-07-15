Angelos Postecoglou talks about his plans on wanting Harry Kane involved in helping him understand what Tottenham needs to be successful. (1:28)

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness is confident that England captain Harry Kane will switch to the club from Tottenham this summer.

Hoeness, Bayern's former president who recently returned for a consulting role, told journalists at the team's training camp on Saturday that the striker has already decided to join the Bavarian powerhouse and that negotiations with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy are ongoing.

Hoeness said supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen have regularly spoken with Kane and his representatives.

"Up to now it was the case that Harry has clearly signalled in all the talks that his mind is made up. And if that remains the case, then we'll get him," Hoeness said. "Then Tottenham will have to give way."

ESPN reported earlier this week that Kane was keen to join Bayern this summer as the Bundesliga champions consider submitting a third bid for the player.

Spurs have offered a new contract but Kane, 29, is not willing to extend his deal with the Premier League club, sources added.

Hoeness said Tottenham would not be able to turn down €80 or €90 million ($90 or $100 million) for the player, who just has a year left on his Tottenham contract, and that Kane wants to play in European competitions.

Tottenham, who finished eighth in the Premier League last season, did not qualify for Europe. Bayern won the Bundesliga.

"Now he has the chance again to come to a top club in Europe," Hoeness said. "What we all like is that he and his agents, his father and the brother, have always clearly stood by what they've said. If it stays like that, then that's OK."

Hoeness conceded that talks with Levy were difficult.

"He's clever," Hoeness said. "He isn't naming a price. First of all, we have to bring him so far as to name a price. Of course, he's playing for time. He's savvy and, I find, a super professional, I really like him. But I think these are people who haven't just been doing this since yesterday."