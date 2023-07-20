Manchester United have completed the signing of goalkeeper André Onana from Inter Milan, the Premier League club announced Wednesday.

Onana, 27, is set to replace David de Gea as Man United's new No. 1 after the Spaniard failed to agree terms on a new contract and ended his 12-year stay at Old Trafford earlier this month.

ESPN reported that the deal was worth €50 million ($56m) and Onana has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at Old Trafford.

"To join Manchester United is an incredible honour and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way," Onana said. "Walking out at Old Trafford to defend our goal and contribute to the team will be another amazing experience.

"This is the start of a new journey for me, with new teammates, and new ambitions to fight for.

"Manchester United has a long history of incredible goalkeepers, and I will now give everything to create my own legacy in the coming years. I am excited by the opportunity to work again with Erik ten Hag, and I can't wait to play my part in the success I know he is determined to deliver at this great football club."

United manager Erik ten Hag identified Onana as his prime target to replace De Gea after previously working with the Cameroon international during his time in charge of Ajax.

Onana spent seven years at Ajax and won three Eredivisie titles, all while Ten Hag was at the helm, before departing on a free transfer to Inter in the summer of 2022.

André Onana is heading to Manchester United after just a single season with Inter Milan. Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

In February 2021, he was handed a 12-month ban, later reduced to nine months on appeal, for violating doping rules.

Onana enjoyed a superb first season at Inter, starting every game and keeping eight clean sheets as they reached the Champions League final before losing to Manchester City. He also helped the Milan side win the Coppa Italia.

"Andre was our top choice to become the new goalkeeper for Manchester United, with exactly the right profile of technical attributes and personality," Man United football director John Murtough said. "Having achieved success throughout his career, we know that Andre will further add to the winning mentality we are building within our squad.

"He is already one of the world's best goalkeepers and at the age of 27 we firmly believe that he can develop even further over the coming years."

Onana joins Dean Henderson and veteran Tom Heaton as senior goalkeepers at Old Trafford.

Sources have told ESPN that once Onana is officially a United player, Henderson will be granted permission to join Nottingham Forest in a permanent move.

Henderson spent last season on loan at Forest, and although he has been back at Carrington for the start of preseason training, he is expected to finalise a £20m move to the City Ground.

Onana will become United's second summer signing after the arrival of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea.