Harry Maguire said he has been removed as Manchester United captain by manager Erik ten Hag.

Maguire, 30, has been out of favour at United under Ten Hag, making just 16 appearances in the Premier League last season.

"After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I'm personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt," Maguire said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

"So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I've been wearing the armband.

"Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it's been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date. It's one of the greatest honours in club football. I've done everything I possibly could to help United be successful - on and off the field."

"I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility and I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support."