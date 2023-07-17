Lionel Messi hears it from Inter Miami fans as he's introduced as a new player with the MLS club. (0:59)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Lionel Messi has arrived.

After a month of anxious anticipation, Inter Miami CF introduced new signing Messi to a sold-out crowd Sunday at DRV PNK Stadium. The Argentina soccer star signed a multiyear contract with the club Saturday, becoming the highest-profile signing to hit MLS since David Beckham joined LA Galaxy in 2007.

"I'm sure we're going to have many wonderful experiences," Messi told the crowd. "I'm very much moved to be here in Miami, to be with you. I want to thank you, all of you, on behalf of my family, for the kindness that you have given me."

Beckham was the first star to join MLS in the prime of his career after spending most of it playing top-tier soccer in Europe. Now a co-owner of Inter Miami, Beckham couldn't help but address the gravity of this moment that was a decade in the making.

"Ten years ago, I started my journey to build a new MLS team," Beckham said. "I said then, I dreamt of bringing the best players in the world to South Florida and to the great city to Miami. Players who shared our ambition to grow soccer in this country ... We are so happy that you are all here to celebrate this incredible moment.

"So please forgive me for feeling a little bit emotional tonight. It truly is a dream come true to welcome Lionel Messi to Inter Miami ... Bienvenido a La Familia."

A two-hour weather delay stalled the event, with heavy rain pelting the stadium grounds and lightning illuminating the sky.

Nobody cared; no one was going to miss this. And the fans were treated to a double feature as Messi's former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets was also introduced as an Inter Miami player after signing his deal to join the club Sunday.

✨ Libertad para soñar ✨ pic.twitter.com/76PSDLcoK0 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 16, 2023

Beckham was thrilled to bring the midfielder to South Florida.

"One of the most complete midfield players of his generation," he said. "I am so proud for Sergio and his family to represent our club and our colors and reunite his partnership with Leo Messi."

Even as the on-field hosts, Melissa Ortiz and Tony Cherchi, attempted to move the show along, "Messi! Messi!" chants rang throughout the stadium -- loudly enough that Ortiz had to ask for silence. Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas acknowledged the weather shortly before introducing his club's new No. 10.

Lionel Messi greets the Inter Miami supporters at his unveiling in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday. Getty Images

"Tonight, we're doing this Miami-style in the rain," Mas said. "This is holy water!"

Messi took the stage and briefly addressed the crowd before a tribute played on the video boards above the stadium. He was welcomed to the United States by a slew of A-list celebrities and athletes, including Stephen Curry, Tom Brady, Gloria and Emilio Estefan and DJ Khaled.

"The World Is Yours to Take" by Tears for Fears featuring Lil Baby blasted through the stadium speakers. One lyric sampled from the original song stood out.

"Everybody wants to rule the world."

Sure, Inter Miami is in last place in the MLS this season. Everyone may want to rule the world, but on this night, Mas, Beckham and more than 20,000 fans felt like they actually do.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.