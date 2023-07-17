Gab Marcotti credits Napoli's front office for putting the team in position and acquiring the necessary players to win their first title in 33 years. (2:36)

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Newcastle make Kvaratskhelia approach

Newcastle have made an £82million ($107m) offer to sign Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The 22-year-old was a standout player for Gli Azzurri last season, and after the Magpies acquired Serie A star Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, it looks as though they are now keen to land another player from Italy's top flight.

Kvaratskhelia contributed to 22 goals in 34 league matches to help his side win the Scudetto, and it is reported that Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are also among the clubs in Europe interested in his services. Despite being yet to provide a response to the offer from Eddie Howe's side, the Premier League club are said to already be prepared should they see their opening proposal rejected, and are willing to make an improved second attempt.

Kvaratskhelia has four years left on his current deal at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is one of the best young talents in Europe, and has strong interest from Newcastle United in the Premier League. Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Aston Villa have identified Rennes winger Jeremy Doku as a potential alternative if they do not land Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby, writes Fabrizio Romano. The Villains saw their €35m offer to sign Diaby rejected recently, and amid interest in him emerging from Saudi Arabia, the latest indicates that they could soon switch their attention to 21-year-old Doku, who contributed to eight goals in 28 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

- Newcastle are aiming to offload Allan Saint-Maximin to help them sign Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes, reports TalkSport. Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli are reported to have begun early talks to sign the 26-year-old, while the Magpies are believed to be required to propose a £35m offer if they are to sign Barnes. Saint-Maximin has also been linked with AC Milan.

- Internazionale are set to sign wingback Juan Cuadrado on a free transfer, reveals Gianluca Di Marzio. The 35-year-old has agreed a one-year deal with the Nerazzurri, making the switch from Juventus after his contract expired last month. He made 41 appearances across all competitions last season, contributing to five goals.

- There is growing optimism from Al Ahli in their pursuit of Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, reports CBS journalist Ben Jacobs. A deal in the region of £30m is believed to have been agreed, with the Saudi Pro League side already making arrangements for the 32-year-old's medical. Mahrez made 30 appearances in the Premier League last season, contributing to 15 goals in the process.

- Talks are set to begin between Bayern Munich and Manchester City over a move for defender Kyle Walker, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Walker, 33, is said to have already agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga champions, and it is reported that an offer in the region of €15m would be enough to convince the Citizens to part ways with him.