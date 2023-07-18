Arsenal unveil 'shock-yellow' men's away kit for 2023-24

Arsenal's players certainly won't miss each other on the pitch in their bright yellow kit. Adidas

If the dazzling new men's away kit is anything to go by, Arsenal fans can expect another bout of high-energy performances on the road this coming season.

Paired with a red and gold home kit that pays homage to the classic "Invincibles" team on the 20th anniversary of their unbeaten season, the Gunners' 2023-24 away strip is an altogether different beast, pairing intense neon colours with a garish wavy design.

The design is a celebration of Arsenal's London borough of Islington and specifically those supporters who begin their away journeys in N1, following their beloved club across the length and breadth of the country, and beyond.

Indeed, the thick black lines are both a visual nod to the Islington street map (which is actually just a fairly standard grid of thoroughfares and backstreets) and the meandering journeys made by those ardent fans who regularly follow their side away from home.

They sit upon a contrasting base of "shock-yellow" and are further highlighted by hi-visibility blue trim on the collar and sleeves.

The same fluorescent yellow-and-black graphic effect on the socks, while the black shorts are mercifully far more subdued.

With shades of the old "Bruised Banana" away shirt of 1991-93, this one could be a hit or a miss. Most would agree, though, it's one of the more memorable Premier League kits of recent times.