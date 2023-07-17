Ange Postecoglou speaks about his conversations with Harry Kane and the England captain's future at Tottenham. (1:04)

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to enter the race with Bayern Munich to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer, sources told ESPN.

Earlier this month, ESPN reported that Kane was keen to join the Bundesliga champions and is not willing to extend his deal with Spurs.

However, PSG are also interested in signing the England captain, and sources told ESPN that the club have been in talks with Kane's brother and agent Charlie for a number of weeks.

The Ligue 1 champions are keen on bringing in another striker and are also monitoring Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani, sources added.

According to sources, PSG believe Kane's preferred destination is Bayern, but if a deal cannot be reached, the French club will be ready to offer more money to Spurs and try to convince the striker to join them.

PSG are ready to spend €100 million on a striker and that amount could increase if Kylian Mbappé leaves to join Real Madrid for a large transfer fee amid a contract dispute with the club.

The French club are going through a rebuilding period after Lionel Messi left to join MLS side Inter Miami this summer.

Sporting director Luis Campos has strengthened other areas by signing Marco Asensio, Manuel Ugarte, Lucas Hernandez, Cher Ndour, Lee Kang-in as well as the arrival of new manager Luis Enrique.

Bayern have also seen two offers rejected for Kane but are expected to make a third bid around €90m, which will still fall short of Spurs' valuation.

Meanwhile, new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said he has spoken to Kane, who turns 30 on July 28, ahead of their preseason opener against West Ham United in Australia.

"I had a good chat with Harry," he told reporters at his news conference on Monday. "It was nothing earth-shattering as people are seeking.

"Just a good chat, introduced myself, and we spoke mainly about the club, where it's at and where he thinks can improve.

"It's not a specific vision for one person, it's about the group and we're perfectly aligned on that - we want to see a successful team this year."