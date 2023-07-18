Transfer Talk: West Ham want Goretzka to replace Rice

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: West Ham plot swoop for Goretzka

West Ham United have identified Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka as a potential replacement for Declan Rice, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

The Bundesliga champions are reported to be open to moving the 28-year-old on this summer, with Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel assessing the market for a new No. 6.

However, despite the Allianz Arena hierarchy looking for an offer in the region of €50 million, Goretzka has so far been adamant of his desire to remain at the club and has rejected requests to discuss personal terms with him.

Goretzka played a key role in his side's Bundesliga title win last season, contributing to five goals in 27 league matches, and there are still three years remaining on his contract, having signed a five-year extension in 2021.

The Hammers have also been linked with a move for Fulham's Joao Palhinha.

West Ham could land the transfer coup of the summer if they are able to lure Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka to the Premier League. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United are considering a move for Fiorentina defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, writes Fabrizio Romano. Manager Erik ten Hag is said to be keen to strengthen United's midfield options, with Donny van de Beek and Fred expected to leave Old Trafford this summer, and the latest indicates that the 26-year-old Morocco international is among their potential options. However, it is reported that Man United are first focusing on a move for a striker.

- Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane isn't interested in a move to Paris Saint-Germain, reports the Telegraph. The 29-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, has emerged as a priority for PSG this summer and, despite reports suggesting they would make Spurs a significant offer, it looks as though he isn't currently open to a switch to the Parc des Princes.

- Two Premier League sides are looking to acquire Leeds United's Italy international Wilfried Gnonto, reveals Nicolo Schira. Both Aston Villa and Everton are reported to be keen on landing the 19-year-old, with the Toffees proposing a €18m deal that includes €6m in bonuses. He contributed to six goals in 24 league matches last season.

- Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez is close to joining Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli for a fee worth £30m, reports the Athletic. A medical is said to have been prepared for the 32-year-old this week, while the Citizens are already assessing the market for potential replacements. It is said that they are also looking to prioritise keeping Bernardo Silva at the club as uncertainty continues to surround his future.

- Progress has been made between Marseille and Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Foot Mercato. The 34-year-old is among the players who could be moved on from Stamford Bridge this summer, and it is reported that he is close to reaching full agreement over personal terms, having been impressed by the project that the Ligue 1 side have proposed to him. Talks are yet to begin over a transfer fee.

- United States national team midfielder Alan Sonora had his FC Juarez contract terminated by mutual consent on Monday, the Liga MX side announced. Sonora, who was part of the USMNT Gold Cup roster, joined FC Juarez in February and played only eight games (three as a starter) and is now a free agent.