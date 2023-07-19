How to watch Camping World SRX Series on ESPN

Watch the Camping World SRX Series Thursday nights on ESPN. Kathryn Riley/SRX via Getty Images

The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) is back for its third season, and all the action and excitement are coming to ESPN. The Camping World SRX Series is home to some of the biggest names in racing, with Tony Stewart and Marco Andretti having won the championship's first two titles, and plenty of other headliners are preparing to shake things up in 2023.

Here's what you need to know in order to watch all six races this season.

When are the races?

SRX takes to the track every Thursday night through the middle of August. Here's the upcoming schedule:

- July 13: Stafford Motor Speedway (winner: Denny Hamlin)

- July 20: Thunder Road Superbowl (9 p.m. ET)

- July 27: Motor Mile Speedway (9 p.m. ET)

- Aug. 3: Berlin Raceway (9 p.m. ET)

- Aug. 10: Eldora Speedway (9 p.m. ET)

- Aug. 17: Lucas Oil Speedway (9 p.m. ET)

How to watch

Every race of the 2023 Camping World SRX Series is broadcast live on ESPN.

- Stream SRX at Thunder Road Superbowl live on ESPN, Thursday, 9 p.m. ET

Who are the drivers?

SRX boasts some of the biggest names in racing, champions of NASCAR and IndyCar, and future superstars of the sport.

Eight drivers are slated to participate in all six rounds and compete for the series' championship: 2022 Camping World SRX champion Marco Andretti, 22-year-old NASCAR Trucks Series phenom Hailie Deegan, 2012 IndyCar champion Ryan Hunter-Reay, 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski, 2000 NASCAR Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte, 2008 Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and 2003 Champ Car World Series champion Paul Tracy.

Each race will then feature a rotating cast of four part-time drivers rounding out the field. Here's who will join the core eight at each race in 2023:

- Stafford Motor Speedway: Clint Bowyer, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Tony Kanaan

- Thunder Road Superbowl: Greg Biffle, Tony Kanaan, Daniel Suarez, Kenny Wallace

- Motor Mile Speedway: Clint Bowyer, Kyle Busch, Helio Castroneves, Josef Newgarden

- Berlin Raceway: Kyle Busch, Helio Castroneves, Kevin Harvick, Kasey Kahne

- Eldora Speedway: Ron Capps, Austin Dillon, Tony Kanaan, Matt Kenseth

- Lucas Oil Speedway: Clint Bowyer, Helio Castroneves, Ernie Francis Jr., Kenny Wallace

What are the storylines to watch?

Deegan is one of the brightest young prospects in stock car racing, so how she stacks up to a Cup Series regular like Keselowski on a weekly basis will be a fascinating measuring stick. The full-time SRX field skews toward drivers with backgrounds in NASCAR, leaving open-wheel vets like Andretti, Hunter-Reay and Tracy with plenty to prove.

Among the part-time entrants, Harvick is on a farewell tour as he heads toward retirement from the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the season, and Newgarden is fresh off an Indy 500 win and full of confidence.

With such a varied mix of experiences and pedigree, the Camping World SRX Series is sure to deliver exciting racing and make for must-see TV every Thursday night.