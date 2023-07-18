Bayern Munich players celebrate after scoring a goal against Rottach-Egern in a preseason game. Getty Images

Bayern Munich started their preseason in style on Tuesday with a 27-0 win over FC Rottach-Egern in a tuneup game against the 9th-tier German side.

Four players scored hat tricks or better in the rout, with Jamal Musiala, Marcel Sabitzer and 18-year-old Mathys Tel each finding the back of the net five times and Serge Gnabry also getting three.

New arrival Raphael Guerreiro added two goals in his first appearance in a Bayern shirt since joining from Borussia Dortmund, while Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman capped the lopsided victory with goals just before full-time.

The 27-goal outing bested their previous game against Rottach-Egern in 2019 when Bayern won 23-0 as the Bavarians continued their preseason training camp in Tagernsee near the Austrian border.

It was a busy day for Thomas Tuchel's club off the pitch as well, with Bayern announcing the signing of Kim Min-Jae from Napoli shortly before the game and appointing former FC Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund to the same position at the Bundesliga champions.

The club's sporting director Salihamidžić was famously fired after Bayern clinched an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title on the final day of the season. Bayern were second going into the final round, where they beat Borussia Dortmund to the title thanks to a late goal from Musiala coupled with Dortmund's draw with Mainz.

In South Korea international Kim, who was in attendance for the game on Tuesday, Bayern are adding a towering and versatile defender that helped Napoli to a first Serie A title in three decades.

"He impresses with his physical presence, as well as his mentality and speed," Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said. "We're pleased he can immediately take part fully in preseason and firmly believe that he will also excite our fans with his style of play."

Bayern have high-profile friendlies against Premier League champions Manchester City and Liverpool on the horizon before beginning Bundesliga play on Aug. 18 away to Werder Bremen. The first official match of the season for Tuchel and company comes on Aug. 12 against RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich in the German Super Cup.