LIVE Transfer Talk: USMNT's Musah nears AC Milan move

Valencia and USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah is on the verge of a move to AC Milan. John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

TOP STORY: USMNT's Musah nears Milan move

United States and Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah is close to a move to AC Milan, according to Nicolo Schira.

Musah, 20, is reported to have agreed personal terms with the Rossoneri, having agreed to sign a four-year deal to make the switch from the Estadio Mestalla to San Siro.

Two clubs from the Premier League are believed to have been interested in him, but Musah has made his preference clear of wanting to join the Serie A side. If he completes the move, he'll join compatriot Christian Pulisic, who signed from Chelsea earlier this month for around €22 million ($25.9m).

Los Che have previously been reported to be looking for a fee in the region of €25m to part ways with Musah, who was a standout performer for the United States at the World Cup in Qatar.

09.04 BST: Manchester United are ready to step up their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani over fears Atalanta will not compromise on their valuation of Rasmus Hojlund, sources have told ESPN.

United have turned their attention to signing a centre forward after wrapping up a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Hojlund is a key target but Atalanta want at least €70m -- a valuation that United don't believe is a fair reflection for the 20-year-old who is at the beginning of his career.

The Denmark international scored nine goals in 32 games in Serie A last season and has not yet hit 100 senior appearances since making his debut for Copenhagen during the 2020-21 campaign.

Sources have told ESPN that United will test Atalanta's resolve with a bid but the club are also working on a potential move for Kolo Muani.

08.30 BST: Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed he expects Romelu Lukaku to leave Chelsea this summer and says the club are targeting a central midfielder but may also look to sign a centre-back following Wesley Fofana's serious injury setback.

In his first exclusive interview since becoming Blues boss on July 1, Pochettino sat down with ESPN to discuss the work Chelsea have left to do in the transfer market.

Lukaku was not part of the 29-man squad which travelled to North Carolina on Monday for five pre-season games in the United States starting with a friendly against Wrexham on Wednesday.

Juventus and Inter Milan are interested in signing Lukaku and although he has so far resisted interest from the Middle East to join the Saudi Pro League, Pochettino stated that the striker sees his future elsewhere following talks with the club.

Asked by ESPN if Lukaku was going to leave Chelsea, Pochettino said: "I think it is obvious. I think we can repeat this.

"It is obvious what is going on with him. I think in between the club and the player, they share the same similar ideas and we are working on that to try to fix it and have the best solution for both parties."

08.15 BST: Brighton have rejected a second offer from Chelsea for midfielder Moises Caicedo worth £70m, sources told ESPN.

Chelsea had an opening offer of £60m rejected last month but returned with an improved figure as head coach Mauricio Pochettino seeks to bolster his midfield options following the departures of Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City and N'Golo Kante to Al Ittihad.

Although their latest proposal has been turned down, Chelsea are expected to continue their pursuit of Calcedo, who is valued by Brighton at £100m.

Caicedo, 21, has joined up with Brighton in the United States for their preseason tour, and the club are in a strong negotiating position given he signed a new contract in March that runs to the end of the 2026-27 season.

08.00 BST: Barcelona have signed midfielder Oriol Romeu from Girona, the club announced on Wednesday, in a deal that sees midfielder Pablo Torre, 20, move in the other direction on a season-long loan.

Romeu, 31, becomes Barca's fourth arrival of the summer following Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque, although the latter will not join until 2024.

- Atletico Madrid consider signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti to be a priority option, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. PSG are willing to listen to offers for the 30-year-old but are reportedly looking for a transfer fee of at least €80m before they would agree to let him go. The Italy playmaker is also attracting interest from both Liverpool and Chelsea.

- Bayern Munich are open to moving Joshua Kimmich on this summer, according to Kicker. The 28-year-old, who has been linked with Barcelona, was previously considered to be untouchable by the Allianz Arena hierarchy, but they would now be open to parting ways with him if they received a "lucrative" offer. He made 33 league appearances last season.

- An agreement is getting closer between Newcastle United and Leicester City as talks continue over winger Harvey Barnes, reports CBS journalist Ben Jacobs. It is reported that the two clubs are discussing a fee in excess of £35m, with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe keen to land the Foxes star this summer.

- Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Xavi Simons is set to join RB Leipzig, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 20-year-old, who returned to the Parc des Princes for a €12m buyback clause from PSV Eindhoven this summer, will join the Bundesliga club until the end of the season, though the deal doesn't include an option that would allow him to join them permanently. He was a standout performer for PSV last season, contributing to 27 goals in 34 Eredivisie games.

- Fulham have issued a hands-off warning to West Ham United regarding defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha, writes Football Insider. The Hammers have been looking to negotiate a way to sign him, but after the Cottagers turned down a £45m offer, it looks as though they have no plans to move the 28-year-old Portugal international on, with four years still remaining on his contract.