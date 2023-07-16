Transfer Talk: USMNT's Musah nears AC Milan move from Valencia

Chelsea manager update on transfer plans as reports say the club want to sign Caicedo from Brighton. (1:02)

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: USMNT's Musah nears Milan move

USMNT and Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah is close to a move to AC Milan, according to Nicolo Schira.

The 20-year-old is reported to have agreed personal terms with the Rossoneri, having agreed to sign a four-year deal to make the switch from the Estadio Mestalla to the San Siro.

Two clubs from the Premier League are believed to have been interested in him, but Musah has made his preference clear of wanting to join the Serie A side. If he completes the move, he'll join compatriot Christian Pulisic, who signed from Chelsea earlier this month.

Los Che have previously been reported to be looking for a fee in the region of €25 million ($28 million) to part ways with Musah, who was a standout performer for the United States at the World Cup in Qatar last season.

Valencia and USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah is on the verge of a move to AC Milan. John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

PAPER GOSSIP

- Atletico Madrid consider signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti to be a priority option, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. PSG are willing to listen to offers for the 30-year-old but are reportedly looking for a transfer fee of at least €80m before they would agree to let the Italy playmaker go. Verratti is also attracting interest from both Liverpool and Chelsea.

- Bayern Munich are open to moving Joshua Kimmich this summer, according to Kicker. The 28-year-old, who has been linked with Barcelona, was previously considered to be untouchable by the Allianz Arena hierarchy, but they would now be open to parting ways with him if they received a 'lucrative' offer. He made 33 league appearances last season.

- An agreement is getting closer between Newcastle United and Leicester City as talks continue over winger Harvey Barnes, reports CBS journalist Ben Jacobs. It is reported that the two clubs are discussing a fee which is in excess of £35m, with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe keen to land the Foxes star this summer.

- Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Xavi Simons is set to join RB Leipzig, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 20-year-old, who returned to the Parc des Princes this summer, will join the Bundesliga club until the end of the season, though the deal doesn't include an option that would allow him to join them permanently. He was a standout performer for PSV Eindhoven last season, contributing to 27 goals in 34 Eredivisie games.

- Fulham have issued a hands-off warning to West Ham United regarding defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha, writes Football Insider. The Hammers have been looking to negotiate a way to sign him, but after the Cottagers turned down a £45m offer, it looks as though they have no plans to move the 28-year-old Portugal international on, with four years still remaining on his contract.