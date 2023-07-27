The United States women's national team continues its 2023 World Cup campaign against Netherlands on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET, live on Fox) at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. The U.S. beat Vietnam 3-0 in its first game of the tournament and having won the previous two World Cups, is the favorite to go all the way again in Australia and New Zealand.

Despite injuries to key players like Catarina Macario, Mallory Swanson and Becky Sauerbrunn, the U.S. has veteran striker Alex Morgan, forward Megan Rapinoe who has 200 appearances for the national team and World Cup debutante Sophia Smith who led the team to victory against Vietnam. Morgan recently said that the Americans are yet to reach their full potential, which should put opposition sides on high alert.

Follow along for updates, instant analysis and the key moments.