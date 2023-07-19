Transfer Talk: Liverpool's Henderson nears move to Al Ettifaq

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Henderson to join Gerrard's Al Ettifaq?

Liverpool and Al Ettifaq have reached an agreement in principle regarding the fee for midfielder Jordan Henderson, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Romano adds that the 33-year-old Henderson has already agreed to a three-year deal with Saudi Arabian side, with the relevant documents set to be signed.

The England international has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield this summer, as Liverpool look to add fresh faces to their midfield following the departures of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner.

Henderson travelled to Germany with the Liverpool squad for their pre-season tour but played no part in their 4-2 win over second-tier side Karlsruher, indicating that a move is close for the veteran.

Al Ettifaq recently announced the appointment of former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard as manager.

Henderson made 43 appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit last season, however, with Fabinho also reported to be close to parting ways with the club, manager Jurgen Klopp looks to be eager to boast a more youthful midfield.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby is pushing for a move to Al Nassr, having reached an agreement with the Saudi club, per Rudy Galetti. The Frenchman has attracted interest from across Europe, following a stellar season in the Bundesliga, notching 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, with Aston Villa earmarking the 24-year-old as a priority target for the summer. Despite the interest from Villa, Diaby has reportedly informed Leverkusen of his desire to make the switch to the Saudi Pro League.

- Barcelona could include Franck Kessie and Ferran Torres in a potential deal for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, according to Sport. The report reveals that whilst there has been no contact between the two clubs regarding a deal for Felix, Atleti are keen to part ways with the Portugal international, who fell out with manager Diego Simeone last season. Torres and Kessie have both attracted interest from Atleti, however, the wages of the pair are understood to be a possible stumbling block, with this previously proving to be an issue when the club showed interest in midfielder Kessie.

- Liverpool will reject any offers for winger Luis Diaz following reported Al Hilal interest, says the Athletic. The report indicates that Liverpool view the 26-year-old as integral to their plans for the upcoming season, despite missing significant portions of last year through injury. Al Hilal have reportedly shown an interest in the Colombia international, but Diaz has not shown any indication that he wants to depart Anfield.

- Paris Saint-Germain are planning to make an opening bid of €75 million for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos, reveals Ekrem Konur. The 22-year-old excelled in Portugal last season, notching 27 goals across all competitions, as well as providing 12 assists. PSG are reported to be in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer, following the departure of Lionel Messi, alongside the uncertain situation of Kylian Mbappe, who could also depart the Ligue 1 champions.

- Saudi clubs are monitoring the situation of Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku, who is still keen on a move to Juventus, suggests Fabrizio Romano. The 30-year-old looks certain to depart Stamford Bridge this summer, and whilst the Belgian would prefer a move in Europe, a deal has not yet materialised in the continent for the striker. Internazionale were previously reported to be keen on Lukaku following his loan spell at the club last summer, but Inter have pulled out of the race, following his discussions with rivals Juventus.