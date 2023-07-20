Marissa Lordanic reacts to the news that Australia star Sam Kerr will be out of their first two matches of the Women's World Cup. (0:41)

Australia striker Sam Kerr will miss the hosts' opening two matches of the Women's World Cup after suffering a calf injury in training ahead of the tournament.

Football Australia announced Kerr's injury moments after submitting their official teamsheet for the opening game of their tournament against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, saying Kerr suffered a calf injury during the team's final training session. She will be unavailable for the Ireland clash, as well as their second Group B match against Nigeria on July 27.

The Chelsea forward will then be assessed by the Matildas' medical team to determine her availability for the team's final group game against Canada on July 31.

Sam Kerr suffered an injury during training in the days before the tournament. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"Unfortunately I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training," Kerr wrote on Instagram before the Ireland match.

"I wanted to share this with everyone so there is no distraction from us doing what we came here to achieve.

"Of course, I would have loved to have been out there tonight but I can't wait to be a part of this amazing journey which starts now."