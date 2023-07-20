U.S. captain Pulisic unveils AC Milan's classy new away kit

Christian Pulisic opens up about how proud his grandmother would have been of him after signing for AC Milan. (1:26)

AC Milan have unveiled their away kit for the 2023-24 season and, fittingly for a club who hail from one of the fashion capitals of the world, the new jersey is incredibly easy on the eye.

The shimmering design is a salute to the first white jersey worn by Milan back in 1910, and the Serie A giants have worn that colour regularly on the road ever since. Indeed, fans now refer to their alternate shirt as "The Lucky One" due it having been worn in six triumphant European Cup and Champions League finals: 1963, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003 and 2007.

Milan also won the European Cup in 1969 but wore their familiar red-and-black striped home kit as they beat Ajax 4-1 at the Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. A flash of those iconic stripes is present on the new away kit in the shape of a two-tone vertical bar that runs the length of the shirt and encases the club crest.

Imbued with all of that glorious footballing heritage, the latest incarnation of the Rossoneri away kit is covered in a subtle yet decorative pattern that covers the whole shirt. According to manufacturers Puma, the design is inspired by the repeating motif prints of the great Milanese fashion houses to create a visual meld of the city's two great passions: football and haute couture.

The club crest and sponsor logos are printed in a silvery grey, which matches the lighter pattern across the shirt and adds an extra touch of class to the design.

Christian Pulisic, signed by Milan from Chelsea just last week, was one of the stars assigned modelling duties. The assignment is fitting, as the United States captain is set to wear the new kit for the first time on home soil.

This is because the Italian club plan to debut their brand-new uniform when they face fellow European heavyweights Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena on July 23 as part of the preseason Soccer Champions Tour 2023.

"I am so excited to have joined a club as historic and iconic as AC Milan," Pulisic said. "I am also very happy that we will be touring the United States for preseason where I get to wear the amazing new kit.

"The fans will love this kit, it looks great on pitch and in the stands. AC Milan is an incredibly successful club and the iconic Rossoneri's white kit has become a symbol of those successes over the years.

"As players, we feel an extra surge of confidence knowing that we carry the legacy of AC Milan's rich heritage with us."

Pulisic & Co. will be aiming to add to that rich heritage next season by overhauling reigning Serie A champions Napoli next season to claim a 20th league title. Both they and local rivals Inter Milan are on 19, with only Juventus ahead of them with 36 championships. If Milan can win that 20th title, they will earn the right to have a second star above their crest.