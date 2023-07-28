Pep Guardiola admits he doesn't know if Kyle Walker will stay at Manchester City. (0:28)

Riyad Mahrez has become the latest football star to move to the Saudi Pro League after completing a move to Al Ahli from Manchester City, it was announced on Friday.

Sources told ESPN that the Premier League champions agreed a £30 million ($38.7m) deal with Al Ahli for Mahrez, who was keen play in Saudi Arabia. The deal includes a guaranteed payment of £26m plus another £4m in add-ons.

Mahrez won four Premier League titles with City, including a historic Treble last season. He made 236 appearance since joining from Leicester City in 2018.

"To play for Manchester City has been an honour and privilege," Mahrez told City's website. "I came to City to win trophies and enjoy my football and I achieved all that and so much more.

"I have had five unforgettable years with this football club, working with unbelievable players, fantastic supporters, and the best manager in the world.

"I've made a lifetime of wonderful memories and the manner of our Premier League title wins and the battles we've had with Liverpool and, last year, Arsenal, underlined our collective desire and mentality to be the best.

"Manchester City will forever be a huge and happy part of my life."

The Algeria international becomes the latest high-profile player to leave England to move to Saudi Arabia after Cristiano Ronaldo, Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Neves.