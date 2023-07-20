Transfer Talk: Man City eye Inter's Barella if Silva leaves

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Inter's Barella on Man City's list

Manchester City could look to Internazionale midfielder Nicolo Barella if they lose Bernardo Silva this summer, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The £50 million-rated star is also wanted by Liverpool and Newcastle United, but City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to strengthen his midfield following the departure of Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona, as well as Silva's potential exit before the start of the new season.

City are reportedly negotiating with Paris Saint-Germain over the possible departure of Silva for a fee of around €100m. Should the 28-year-old midfielder complete his move to the French capital, then City were sufficiently impressed by Barella's quality and attitude in the Champions League final to believe he could be the ideal replacement.

Inter, though, are reluctant for Barella to leave, and have already rejected a bid from Newcastle this summer. Along with Newcastle, Liverpool have been tracking 26-year-old Barella for some time, and the two clubs fear that City's interest may now drive up his fee.

Inter could even ask for as much as the fee that the which is £105m fee Arsenal paid West Ham United to sign Declan Rice, due to Barella still under contract for three years and being such a key and talismanic player.

Nicolo Barrella's superb season at Inter has several Premier League sides eyeing him. Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Explaining the language of the transfer window

PAPER GOSSIP

- West Ham are stepping up their plans to bring James Ward-Prowse from Southampton, according to the Guardian. Hammers boss David Moyes is keen to reinvest some of the money from Rice's aforementioned departure to Arsenal to add two midfielders with Premier League experience. Moyes is particularly interested in Ward-Prowse's set piece capabilities, and the 28-year-old could be available for around a £45m fee. Moyes is also interested in Fulham's Joao Paulinha and AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

- Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has rejected a move to Inter Milan because he's disappointed with the Italian club's proposed net salary, according to the Daily Record. They believe that the Spaniard is looking to secure a net wage of £8.7m, which far exceeds the Italian club's offer of £4.3m, and which could even price him out of many clubs' budgets. De Gea's preference is believed to be a return to LaLiga after an absence of 12 seasons following his move from Atletico Madrid to United. Inter, meanwhile, have instead turned their attention to Shakhtar Donetsk's Anatoliy Trubin and Bayern Munich's Yann Sommer.

- Al Ahli are looking to sign Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, according to the Daily Mail. The Saudi Arabian club have already signed Roberto Firmino from Liverpool and Edouard Mendy from Chelsea and are close to sealing moves for Ryad Mahrez from Manchester City and Allan Saint Maximin from Newcastle United. Partey, 30, is with Arsenal for the club's pre-season tour in the United States but the Ghanian is open to a move.

- Newcastle are keen on Southampton full-back Tino Livramento, according to the Sun. The 20-year-old can play at both right and left-back and though he missed the whole of last season with an ACL injury, Magpies boss Eddie Howe believes he can provide good cover for his defence. However, Newcastle are said to be working within tight FFP constraints, and so they may have to find a creative way to afford any move for the defender.

- Juventus are keen to tempt Franck Kessie away from Barcelona and are prepared to use Federico Chiesa in the deal, according to Corriere della Sera. The Italian side are looking to replace Paul Pogba, who is expected to sign with a team in Saudi Arabia. However, Juve aren't prepared to pay a fee for 26-year-old Kessie, and so could also look for a loan option. However, Barcelona may instead go for Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix and use Kessie, alongside Ferran Torres, to seal a deal with Atleti.