New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has said the club cannot allow for the uncertainty over the future of Harry Kane to continue much longer.

Sources have told ESPN that Kane, who won't sign a new contract at Spurs, is open to leaving north London this summer should the club accept a transfer fee, but he won't force a move away.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are all interested should the club be open to his departure.

Kane's future is one of the biggest challenges facing Postecoglou as he begins his tenure as manager this summer.

"It's fair to say I'm not relaxed about it," Postecoglou told reporters. "I know that every time I am talking to [the press], or whenever Harry is going to talk, that's the first question you are going to get. So, you've got to deal with it.

"I think, for everyone concerned, we don't want to be doing it for too long. I don't think that is good for anyone. I don't think it is good for Harry, I don't think it is good for the club, because as laser-focused as we want to be, you end up repeating yourself along the way.

"But the flip side of that is I don't want to put a deadline on it, because that adds even more pressure. You want these things to happen for the right reasons. The reality of it is he's still a contracted player at our football club, so that's the way I see him.

"It's not like his contract is ending on the 12th [of August] and he's got to make a decision, he's got another year. So from that part, I am not relaxed but I am not putting pressure on him or anyone else at the football club, saying: 'Well, we need to do this.' But I don't think, deep down, any of us want it to go on for too long."

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy values Kane at around £100 million ($128.5m), sources have told ESPN, but faces allowing Kane to leave for nothing in 2024.

Bayern have so far had two bids rejected, the second of which was worth around £70m.