Manchester United full-back Alex Telles is moving closer to joining Al Nassr, sources have told ESPN.

The transfer, which could be worth around £4 million ($5.1m), is still on despite fears that the deal was on the verge of collapse.

Telles is not with the United squad on their preseason tour of the United States and is keen to move to the Saudi Pro League side. The Brazilian, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla, has been told he is not part of Erik ten Hag's plans.

Eric Bailly is also not part of United's squad in New Jersey and is free to join another club. He has reported back to Carrington and is undergoing an individual training plan while his representatives work to secure a move away.

Sources have told ESPN there has been tentative interest in the Ivory Coast defender from clubs in Saudi Arabia but a deal is not yet close.

Alex Telles has not joined Manchester United's preseason tour of the United States. Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Anthony Elanga is still with the United squad in New Jersey but sources have told ESPN that he's close to joining Nottingham Forest in a permanent transfer.

Forest have submitted a bid worth around £15m and and he could depart the U.S. and have a medical as early as the weekend.

Dean Henderson is also in the U.S. but Forest remain keen on the goalkeeper. United are willing to let him move after completing a move for Andre Onana and would prefer a permanent deal rather than a loan.