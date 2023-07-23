Manchester United have been encouraged they could still land Harry Kane because of a belief the striker will have to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer, sources have told ESPN.

Spurs owner Joe Lewis has told chairman Daniel Levy that he is not prepared to let Kane leave the club for free next summer and the England captain will either have to sign a new contract or move this transfer window.

According to sources, Kane, who has a year left on his deal, has already decided he will not extend his contract.

A deal to bring Kane to Old Trafford is still viewed as unlikely, and Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani are considered more attainable targets.

Tottenham have rejected two bids from Bayern Munich, but the 29-year-old remains their top summer target.

Sources have told ESPN that United will not stretch to Spurs' valuation of more than £100 million. While there are concerns Kane's wage demands could be prohibitive, they are monitoring the situation knowing that Levy will have to entertain offers.

Harry Kane looks to be on his way out of Tottenham. Photo by Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Despite the difficulties of doing a deal with Tottenham, who would rather Kane move abroad if he leaves, he's manager Erik ten Hag's first choice.

Ten Hag is desperate to land a striker before the deadline, but the budget is tight after signing Mason Mount from Chelsea and Andre Onana from Inter.

United's striker shortage was highlighted in their 2-0 win over Arsenal in New Jersey on Saturday when winger Jadon Sancho was deployed as the No. 9.

Sancho got on the scoresheet at MetLife Stadium, but it's viewed by Ten Hag as imperative that another goalscorer arrives before the start of the new season.

Anthony Martial is with the squad in the U.S. but is not yet fit enough to train with the team.

Martial missed the FA Cup final in June with a hamstring injury and will be eased back into training when United move their camp to San Diego on Sunday.