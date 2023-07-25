Transfer Talk: Man Utd want Bayindir to compete with Onana

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd look to Bayindir

Manchester United are interested in a move for Fenerbahce's Altay Bayindir to provide competition for new signing Andre Onana, according to the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils have already secured the signing of the in-demand 27-year-old goalkeeper from Internazionale but, with Dean Henderson set to join Nottingham Forest and Tom Heaton linked with a move to Luton Town, United coach Erik ten Hag is looking for another shot-stopper to vie for the No.1 position at Old Trafford.

Bayindir is expected to leave Istanbul this summer, and the Yellow Canaries have already lined up the 25-year-old goalkeeper's replacement in Dinamo Zagreb's Dominik Livakovic.

Manchester United are hoping to entice the £5 million-rated Turkey international to the Premier League, but with Ajax Amsterdam also interested, Bayindir may prefer a move elsewhere to secure more regular playing time.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Al Ettifaq have reached a verbal agreement to sign Moussa Dembélé, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 27-year-old became a free agent after his contract with Lyon expired at the start of July following a five-year spell at the French club. The France international is set to join the Saudi Pro League, signing a contract until 2027 with Steven Gerrard's side after undergoing a medical.

- Harry Kane has not closed the door on a move to Paris Saint-Germain, according to RMC Sport. Although the 29-year-old has reached an agreement with Bayern Munich, the Parisien club is reportedly optimistic about their chances of signing the England captain due to their favourable financial position. The Ligue 1 club will look to push the Bavarian giants up to an offer of €100m. It is reported that Kane's wife has subtly made inquiries about accommodation in Paris.

- Chelsea and Brighton's discussions over a deal for Moises Caicedo have stalled due to disagreement over Levi Colwill's involvement, the Guardian reports. The Seagulls are demanding no less than £100m for their 21-year-old midfielder, unless as part of a swap deal including Colwill, after the 20-year-old defender spent last season on loan at the Amex Stadium. However, Blues head coach Mauricio Pochettino has Colwill, an England under-21 international, in his plans for next season and is unwilling to let him leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

- Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze is closing in on a move to AC Milan, Calciomercato reports. The 24-year-old winger is expected to complete a €28m move to the San Siro Stadium after undergoing a medical in the coming days. The Nigeria international, who scored six goals and provided five assists in LaLiga last season, will sign a five-year contract with the Italian club.

- PSG are set to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Arnau Tenas on a free transfer, according to Relevo. The 22-year-old's contract with the Blaugrana expired this summer after the club ran out of time to trigger his two-year extension clause. The Catalan side has attempted to reinstate negotiations for a new deal, but the Spain under-21 international looks set to join PSG instead, acting as current No. 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma's understudy, with Keylor Navas expected to leave and Sergio Rico recovering from a brain injury.