Chelsea have rejected a £40 million offer from West Ham United for Conor Gallagher, sources have told ESPN.

The 23-year-old is part of Mauricio Pochettino's 29-man squad currently on a preseason tour of the United States where the new head coach has admitted they lack sufficient midfield options ahead of the new campaign.

However, Gallagher is believed to be available for a fee in the region of £50m and it remains to be seen whether West Ham return with an improved bid as they look to replace Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal earlier this month in a deal worth up to £105m.

Gallagher started 18 Premier League matches last season, during which time Chelsea also rejected an offer in the region of £45m from Everton in January.

Tottenham have also previously been credited with an interest.

Chelsea are looking to revamp their midfield with Brighton's Moises Caicedo a leading target after allowing N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz all leave in addition to Denis Zakaria rejoining Juventus at the end of his loan spell.