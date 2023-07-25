Nottingham Forest have signed Sweden forward Anthony Elanga on a five-year deal from Manchester United, the two Premier League clubs announced on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old came through United's youth ranks before making 55 appearances across all competitions for the club. Elanga has been capped 12 times for Sweden.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The two clubs are reported to have agreed a deal worth £15 million ($19.27m).

"It's a pleasure to be here. It's a proud moment, not only for me, but for my family as well," Elanga said in a statement.

"It's the perfect next step for me in my career... I had interest from elsewhere, but for me, Nottingham Forest feels like the perfect place."

Anthony Elanga made his debut for Manchester United against Leicester City in May 2021. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

Elanga scored four goals in all competitions for United since making his debut in the 2020-21 season.

"Anthony has been a fine role model and example for other members of the Academy, and leaves with our sincere best wishes for the future, after Forest won the race for his signature," United said.

"We would like to thank him for his service at United."