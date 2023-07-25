Argentina international Yamila Rodriguez has pleaded for the hate messages she is receiving on social media to stop after being vilified for having a Cristiano Ronaldo tattoo.

Rodriguez, 25, has been criticised by her compatriots for being anti-Lionel Messi for having a tattoo of Ronaldo on her left shin.

The Palmeiras forward, who came off the bench in Argentina's 1-0 defeat to Italy in her team's FIFA Women's World Cup opener on Monday, posted on Instagram a picture of Ronaldo having his arm around Argentina captain Messi with the message: "Please enough, I'm not having a good time.

"At what point did I say I'm 'Anti Messi'? Stop saying things that I didn't say because the truth is that I'm having a bad time (in the middle of a World Cup representing the country). I don't have a bad time for you but for the atrocities that are said, without mercy. Can't you have an idol or a player you like?"