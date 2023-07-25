Mexico international forward Raúl Jiménez has officially joined Fulham after completing a transfer from fellow Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers, the clubs announced Tuesday.

The 32-year-old has signed a contract through the summer of 2025, with an option for an additional year.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

- Full Premier League fixtures schedule 2022-23

ESPN reported on Sunday that Fulham agreed to pay a £5 million ($6.42m) fee for the former Club America and Atlético Madrid striker.

"I will try to do my best for the team, one of the most iconic teams in the Premier League," Jimenez said in Fulham's announcement. "I'm happy to be here and to play in this stadium, it's a really good stadium, I like it here.

"I'm going to give my best to keep scoring goals in the Premier League."

Raul Jimenez established himself as a fan favourite during his five years at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Jiménez will be unveiled by his new team during a friendly against Aston Villa on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida's Exploria Stadium.

Jiménez's signing follows doubts regarding the future of Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is the subject of a big-money offer from Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

With Fulham -- 10th in the table last season -- Jiménez will look to revive the attacking form that has been severely impacted by a life-threatening head injury suffered in late 2020.

After returning after a lengthy layoff in the summer of 2021, the target man struggled to have the same influence that earned him Wolves' 2019-20 Player of the Season award.

Jiménez joined Wolves from Benfica, initially on loan, ahead of the 2018-19 season and went onto score 57 goals for the Midlands club.

At the international level with Mexico, Jiménez's lack of minutes with Wolves last season ultimately cost him a place on El Tri's roster for June's Concacaf Nations League Finals and the recently completed Gold Cup.