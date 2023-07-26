Lionel Messi scores the first two goals for Inter Miami while also assisting on Miami's fourth goal. (1:54)

Inter Miami CF target Luis Suárez will remain at Grêmio at least until the end of the year, sources close to the player have told ESPN.

Suárez, 36, joined Grêmio as a free agent in January and is under contract with the Brazilian outfit until December 2024.

ESPN recently reported that Miami is interested in signing Suárez before the transfer window closes on Aug. 2. The Uruguay forward is keen to join his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in Miami.

Earlier this week, Inter Miami secured an extra international roster slot that would allow them to bring in Suárez.

An international roster spot is needed for Suárez as he wouldn't count as a domestic player, because he is not a U.S. citizen, nor does he have permanent U.S. residence.

In a Monday news conference, Inter Miami coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino admitted that "there are some obstacles " regarding a potential move for Suárez.

"After all is said and done there are some obstacles with regard to his situation with Grêmio and this means that it is not all Inter Miami's decision," Martino said.

Suárez is reportedly willing to return a total of $10 million of his earnings to walk away from Brazil. But Grêmio are keen for the player to continue at least until December.

Since joining the Porto Alegre-based club in January as a free agent, Suárez has scored 16 goals and set up nine more in 31 games.

The former Liverpool forward has struggled with right knee problems since May and was left out of Saturday's 1-0 league win against Atlético Mineiro.

Grêmio are back in action in Wednesday's Brazilian Cup semifinal opener against Flamengo.