Leagues Cup disciplines Atlas for Goebbels post

Liga MX club Atlas has been handed a fine by the Leagues Cup disciplinary committee after publishing a since-deleted social media post on Monday, quoting former Nazi propaganda leader Joseph Goebbels in response to an offside call during a 1-0 win over New York City FC on Sunday.

"The Disciplinary Committee has fined Club Atlas for language posted on social media following the match against New York City FC. The language posted violates articles 3.3, 17.58 and 17.61 of the Leagues Cup 2023 Competition Regulations, as well as the principles promoted by the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA)," read a news release from Leagues Cup on Wednesday.

No details were given regarding the amount of the fine.

The initial post, which remained online for hours, lashed out at critics who questioned the offside call that went in Atlas' favor. Later on Monday, Atlas posted an apology.

"We're deeply sorry for the confusion that the use of a sensitive and unnecessary reference in a tweet this morning may have caused," read the club's statement. "WE REJECT and are against any value that said regime represented in one of the darkest times of humanity."

Atlas also said on Monday that it would conduct an investigation into how the post went on its social media account in the first place.

Additional disciplinary committee decisions from the ongoing Leagues Cup group stage were also announced Wednesday.

Sporting Kansas City's Alan Pulido was handed a two-match suspension for "violent conduct," Leon was given a warning for a delay to the start of a second half, Cruz Azul's Carlos Salcedo and Club Tijuana manager Miguel "Piojo" Herrera were given warnings "for making negative comments," and two red cards for Club Tijuana's Nicolas Diaz and Kevin Balanta were upheld.

The Leagues Cup, which is featuring all clubs from Liga MX and MLS for the first time, will conclude its group stage next Monday. The ensuing knockout round will then feature the top two teams from each group, along with 2022 MLS Cup champions LAFC and 2022 Apertura champions Pachuca.