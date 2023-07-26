Stevie Nicol and Don Hutchison critique Paris Saint-Germain's handling of Kylian Mbappe and not bringing him on the preseason tour. (2:35)

Kylian Mbappé has reportedly refused to meet with representatives of Saudi Arabian soccer team Al Hilal, who have made a world record bid for the France striker.

French sports daily L'Equipe reported Wednesday that the Paris Saint-Germain player wouldn't meet with Al Hilal officials, who were in the French capital to sign Brazilian forward Malcom.

Al Hilal made a record €300 million ($332 million) bid for Mbappé on Monday but sources have told ESPN that the World Cup winner is not interested in joining the Riyadh-based club.

Instead, he plans to walk away as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season, when he is widely expected to join Real Madrid.

Sources told ESPN that should Mbappé go to Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer, he would potentially get a €100m signing on fee. He would also get an €80m bonus this September should he opt to stay with PSG.

PSG want to cash in on the World Cup star now rather than let him walk for free a year from now when his contract expires.

Al Hilal missed out on Lionel Messi, who joined Inter Miami after two years at PSG.

Meanwhile, Al Hilal completed the signing of Malcom on a four-year deal. The 26-year-old winger had played the past four seasons for Zenit St. Petersburg.

Information from ESPN's Julien Laurens and the Associated Press was used in this report.