Transfer Talk: Bayern Munich eye ex-Man Utd GK David de Gea

Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on ex-Manchester United keeper David de Gea. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: De Gea on Bayern's radar

Bayern Munich are considering a move for former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea on a free transfer, according to Bild.

The 32-year-old ended a 12-year spell with the Red Devils earlier this month, and it is reported that the Bundesliga champions have made an enquiry over whether he would be interested in joining them. Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel is looking to provide cover for Manuel Neuer, who is set to return as the starting keeper. Neuer missed the second half of the season after breaking his leg on a skiing trip in December after the 2022 World Cup.

Yann Sommer was signed by Bayern after Neuer's injury and made 19 appearances to help them win the league title. However, Internazionale are looking to sign the Swiss keeper as a replacement for Andre Onana, who joined Manchester United earlier this month. De Gea was also on Inter's radar but his wages demands could be too high for the Italian side.

Bayern have also been linked with interest in Juventus' Wojciech Szczesny and Brentford's David Raya.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has rejected a move with Al Hilal, reports L'Equipe. The 24-year-old was the subject of a €300 million offer from the Saudi Pro League side, but the latest indicates that he has turned down talks over personal terms.

- Al Hilal are also interested in signing PSG midfielder Marco Verratti, according to Fabrizio Romano. Talks are reported to be going over a deal for the 30-year-old, but it is believed that PSG want more than €30m if they are to agree to part ways with him. He made 29 league appearances last season, and has three years remaining on his current deal at the Parc des Princes.

- Liverpool are confident of midfielder Fabinho's proposed move to Al Ittihad getting over the line, according The Times' Paul Joyce. Negotiations reportedly stalled after a disagreement over the terms of the £40m fee, but the latest indicates that it is now one step closer. Liverpool are also preparing to make a second official proposal for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

- Talks are ongoing between Rayo Vallecano striker Radamel Falcao and Brazilian club Grêmio, according to Ekrem Konur. The Porto Alegre side are prepared to offer the 37-year-old a two-year contract, though they could need to fend off interest from Saudi Arabian clubs. The Colombian scored two goals in 27 LaLiga appearances last season.

- West Ham United are continuing to assess options as they look to sign a striker, reveals Gazzetta dello Sport. The Hammers, who are looking to part ways with Gianluca Scamacca, are said to have previously discussed potential moves for both Armando Broja and Divock Origi, but are yet to find an option to advance talks for. Scamacca, 24, scored three goals in 16 Premier League appearances last season.